Good Employees Can Have Halo Effect on Others
A novel research effort uses NBA player experiences to build a case that a stellar employee need not be the star producer as their actions alone can improve team production. Investigators from University of Georgia's Terry College of Business discovered that just like former NBA MVP Steve Nash, who famously improved the output of his teammates whenever he was on the court, the actions of some employees improve the performance of peers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Dec 31
|sam
|82,714
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC