Good Employees Can Have Halo Effect on Others

14 hrs ago Read more: PsychCentral

A novel research effort uses NBA player experiences to build a case that a stellar employee need not be the star producer as their actions alone can improve team production. Investigators from University of Georgia's Terry College of Business discovered that just like former NBA MVP Steve Nash, who famously improved the output of his teammates whenever he was on the court, the actions of some employees improve the performance of peers.

