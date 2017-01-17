Former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse, a...

Former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse, a quick study as Raptors 905 coach, hones skills in D-League

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Jerry Stackhouse is young enough that he still participates in drills with players and last year, he was a fixture on the court, ending every practice with a shooting competition against Raptors point guard Cory Joseph. The NBA Development League doesn't only serve as a proving ground, where valuable experience is attained for aspiring players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 18 hr sam 82,737
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Dec 30 Samuel 2,117
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Dec '16 Sam 4
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Oct '16 Sam 1,328
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Sep '16 sam 2
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Sep '16 sam 12,080
Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala... Aug '16 MagloireHunt 1
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,395 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC