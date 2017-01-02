Eight stories that could make 2017 just as big for the NBA as 2016
Russell Westbrook's quest to average a triple-double for the season is one of many NBA story lines worth watching in 2017. Recency bias described the common trap of thinking what has just happened is the best or worst or most important because it is foremost on our minds.
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Dec 31
|sam
|82,714
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
