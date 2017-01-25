Dante Exum to play in NBA Rising Stars clash
He is struggling for minutes with Utah, but Dante Exum has a chance to impress during the NBA's showpiece All Star weekend. The Australian has been selected in the international side for the Rising Star Challenge, where he will meet a US team featuring some of the NBA's best rookies and sophomores.
