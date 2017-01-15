Kent Bazemore scored 24 points, Mike Dunleavy added 20 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 on Sunday Bazemore, Dunleavy pick up offense, Hawks beat Bucks Kent Bazemore scored 24 points, Mike Dunleavy added 20 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 on Sunday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iAB9Ds Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Atlanta. ATLANTA - Kent Bazemore scored 24 points, Mike Dunleavy added 20 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 on Sunday.

