Bazemore, Dunleavy pick up offense, Hawks beat Bucks

Kent Bazemore scored 24 points, Mike Dunleavy added 20 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 on Sunday. Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Atlanta. ATLANTA - Kent Bazemore scored 24 points, Mike Dunleavy added 20 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 on Sunday.

