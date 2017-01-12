Bazemore, Dunleavy pick up offense, Hawks beat Bucks

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, of Germany, drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, of Germany, drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.