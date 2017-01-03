Atlanta pulls away late, beats Orland...

Atlanta pulls away late, beats Orlando for 4th straight win

15 hrs ago

Dennis Schroder scored 18 points, Dwight Howard had 13 points and 12 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late in a 111-92 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Kent Bazemore scored 17 points, and Paul Millsap had a big second half to finish with 16 points.

Chicago, IL

