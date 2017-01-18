Aschburner: Dirk's Everlasting Signature Shot
Given his druthers, Dirk Nowitzki is going to be more Tim Duncan than Kobe Bryant when it's time to say goodbye. Even if everyone knows the end date - he's already circled it, old bones willing, to be the Dallas Mavericks' final game of the 2018 postseason - he hopes to exit more like the San Antonio Spurs' ghost than the Los Angeles Lakers' marquee guy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Justin
|82,736
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC