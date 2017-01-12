An NBA franchise in Mexico is not yet on the horizon

Manu Ginobili of the San Antonio Spurs takes a selfie with fans prior a game against Pheonix, at the Mexico City Arena, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. San Antonio Spurs Pau Gasol has a picture taken with a young fan prior a regualr-season NBA basketball game against Phoenix, at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

