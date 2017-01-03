Aldridge leads Spurs to 127-99 win ov...

Aldridge leads Spurs to 127-99 win over Nuggets

17 hrs ago

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 28 points, including 11 while sparking a third-quarter spurt, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Thursday night. Kawhi Leonard added 24 points, while Tony Parker had 21 and a season-high nine assists for the Spurs, who improved to 17-3 on the road this season.

