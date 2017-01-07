2 Dead, 2 Wounded In Pasadena Shootings

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Rivers Scores 24 As Clippers Top Kings, 106-98 J.J. Redick drained five 3s and scored 20 points for the Clippers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.