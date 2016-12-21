Shorthanded Clippers Lose Third Straight Without Stars

Chris Paul #3 and Blake Griffin #32 talk with Wesley Johnson #33 and Jamal Crawford #11 of the Los Angeles Clippers on the bench at Staples Center. Playing without their three leading scorers, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and J.J. Redick, the Clippers dropped their third straight game to a subpar team, 106-102, to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at Staples Center.

