Shaquille O'Neal ranks his first NBA championship with the Lakers as the best
Shaquille O'Neal clearly relished the Heat honoring him at halftime of its 115-107 win over the Lakers on Thursday at American Airlines Arena. Yet, O'Neal offered some signals he associates himself more with the purple and gold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Bella
|2,116
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|15 hr
|Sam
|82,711
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC