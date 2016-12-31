Postgame Wrap: Ginobili, Simmons spark Spurs to victory over

After a first half where the Spurs committed 14 turnovers, surrendering 14 points and found themselves in a hole to the Portland Trail Blazers, Ginobili decided to turn it on. Teh 39-year-old nailed a 27-foot 3-pointer with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter, giving the Spurs their first lead of the game, which they never surrendered, and eventually beat the Blazers, 110-94, Friday night at AT&T Center.

