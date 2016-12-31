Postgame Wrap: Ginobili, Simmons spark Spurs to victory over
After a first half where the Spurs committed 14 turnovers, surrendering 14 points and found themselves in a hole to the Portland Trail Blazers, Ginobili decided to turn it on. Teh 39-year-old nailed a 27-foot 3-pointer with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter, giving the Spurs their first lead of the game, which they never surrendered, and eventually beat the Blazers, 110-94, Friday night at AT&T Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|19 min
|sam
|82,714
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|23 hr
|Samuel
|2,117
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC