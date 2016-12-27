Phil Jackson, Lakers president Jeanie...

Phil Jackson, Lakers president Jeanie Buss announce end of engagement on Twitter

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson and Los Angeles Lakers co-owner and president Jeanie Buss have ended their four-year engagement, according to tweets sent by both parties on Twitter on Tuesday. Jackson, 71, coached the Lakers from 1999-2004 and again from 2005-2011, winning five championships during two stints in Southern California.

