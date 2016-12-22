One Team, Three Stats: Injuries Taking Toll On Lakers

After a surprising 7-5 start, the Los Angeles Lakers have regressed to the level they were playing at the last few seasons. They're 4-15 since those first 12 games and have lost 10 of their last 11. They have the 26th ranked offense and 30th ranked defense in the month of December, and are the only team with only one win this month.

