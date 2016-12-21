OKC Thunder: Westbrook's late charge comes up short as Hawks top Thunder 110-108
Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook reacts after believing he was fouled by Atlanta's Kent Bazemore on his final shot of the game, and the Atlanta Hawks won 110-108 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. [PHOTO BY NATE BILLINGS, THE OKLAHOMAN] The Hawks stunned the Thunder 110-108 Monday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena as Westbrook misfired from 3-point range - and pleaded for a foul - and Adams' putback dunk came just after the final horn sounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Sam
|82,710
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC