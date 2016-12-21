NBATinseltown tussle: Previewing Clippers vs Lakers on X'Mas
If you can't find yourself waking up early to catch the more explosive match-ups of the the NBA Christmas Day games , then the Lakers vs Clippers match should be right up your alley as your post-Christmas noontime show. Though historically it's not the usual rivalry that generates the most buzz, in recent years the shifting of power in the Staples Center has definitely made headlines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Sam
|82,710
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC