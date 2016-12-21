NBA: Curry's game-worn shoes sell for...

NBA: Curry's game-worn shoes sell for US$30,000 to help California fire victims

11 hrs ago Read more: The Straits Times

A pair of Stephen Curry game-worn shoes fetched US$30,101 on Friday at an auction for victims of a deadly warehouse fire in Oakland, California. The price is a record for a player currently in the National Basketball Association and the money will go to the Oakland Fire Relief fund, which is helping those affected by the horrific Ghost Ship blaze this month which killed 36 people.

