Mills' 3-pointer lifts Spurs over Rockets 102-100

Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds left to lift the San Antonio Spurs over the Houston Rockets 102-100 on Tuesday night. Eric Gordon missed a 3-point attempt after that before Manu Ginobili missed two free throws to give Houston one last chance, but James Harden's 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

