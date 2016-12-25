Metta World Peace says he stopped having sex on the road so he could play better

One of the many important changes in the new NBA collective bargaining agreement are efforts to further reduce the number of back-to-back games NBA players play. Those contests often feature sloppy play from tired players just looking to make it out of the game without an injury, and have become a talking point in recent weeks as more and more players sit out of the first or second night of the sequences in order to preserve their health.

