Metta World Peace says he stopped having sex on the road so he could play better
One of the many important changes in the new NBA collective bargaining agreement are efforts to further reduce the number of back-to-back games NBA players play. Those contests often feature sloppy play from tired players just looking to make it out of the game without an injury, and have become a talking point in recent weeks as more and more players sit out of the first or second night of the sequences in order to preserve their health.
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|Bella
|2,116
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Sat
|Sam
|82,711
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
