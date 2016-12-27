Magic's Elfrid Payton praises Hornets' Kemba Walker
"I like playing against Kemba," Payton said. "He poses so many threats. He can get to the rim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 25
|Bella
|2,116
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Dec 24
|Sam
|82,711
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC