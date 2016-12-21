Luol Deng 'wanted to' re-sign with Heat, but could not turn down Lakers' generous offer
Despite hoping to re-sign with the Miami Heat during the 2016 offseason, Deng found something more enticing. The Lakers offered Deng a four-year, $72 million contract, a product of both a rising salary cap and a rebuilding team in desperate need of a few proven veterans.
