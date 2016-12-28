Los Angeles Lakers Work Out Free Agent Donatas Motiejunas
While the Los Angeles Lakers have a full 15-player roster, they're reportedly still looking at making moves via free agency. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers worked out former Houston Rockets forward Donatas Motiejunas.
