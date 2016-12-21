Lakersa Nance Jr. out approximately four weeks with bruised knee
The Lakers expect reserve forward Larry Nance Jr to be out for the next four weeks after a team physician diagnosed him on Sunday with a bone bruise in his left knee. According to the Lakers' timeline, Nance will miss the next 13 games and could return as early as Jan. 22 in Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|Bella
|2,116
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Sat
|Sam
|82,711
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC