Lakersa Luke Walton expects Da Angelo Russell to return vs Charlotte,...
CHARLOTTE, N.C >> The movement seemed graceful as Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell ran up and down the court. His game looked normal as he oversaw the offense taking outside shots and making crisp passes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Sam
|82,710
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC