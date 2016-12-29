Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Preview: Ti...

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Preview: Time to find some heart at home

Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a home stand they need to start taking advantage of, getting a crack at the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night in STAPLES Center. They'll do so on a national stage with TNT carrying the game, meaning the world will be watching a Lakers squad that's gone 2-13 through December.

