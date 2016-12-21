Lakers' Thomas Robinson filling in fo...

Lakers' Thomas Robinson filling in for Larry Nance Jr. nicely

Lakers forward Thomas Robinson, right, has been giving the Lakers effective minutes off the bench since his workload increased with Larry Nance Jr.'s injury. During that stretch, Robinson has averaged 7.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 72 percent from the field.

Chicago, IL

