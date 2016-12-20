Lakers Podcast: What should the Lakers do if Larry Nance, Jr. misses significant time?

Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance, Jr. injured his leg in the team's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, adding injury to the insult of a second half collapse. The Lakers will really miss Nance if he is out for a while, so host Harrison Faigen was joined by Gary Kester of Silver Screen and Roll to discuss what solutions the Lakers might deploy to fill Nance's minutes on the latest episode of Locked on Lakers.

