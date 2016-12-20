Lakers Podcast: What should the Lakers do if Larry Nance, Jr. misses significant time?
Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance, Jr. injured his leg in the team's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, adding injury to the insult of a second half collapse. The Lakers will really miss Nance if he is out for a while, so host Harrison Faigen was joined by Gary Kester of Silver Screen and Roll to discuss what solutions the Lakers might deploy to fill Nance's minutes on the latest episode of Locked on Lakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Sam
|82,710
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC