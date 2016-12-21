Lakers Notes: Team to unveil Shaquille O'Neal's statue on March 24, 2017
The Lakers have scheduled something for late March, and it's a safe bet many of their fans will dig it. Former Lakers and Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal will have his bronze statue unveiled in Star Plaza at Staples Center on March 26, 2017 before the team's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
