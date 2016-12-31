Lakers' Nick Young is getting defensive too
Lakers guard Nick Young celebrates after making a three-pointer against the Mavericks on Dec. 29. But before Saturday's practice, Lakers Coach Luke Walton reminded Young that defense, not offense, is why he's in that position at all. "It's tough when you got labels on you," Young said.
Read more at Los Angeles Times.
