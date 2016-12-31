Lakers News: Mitch Kupchak says Juliu...

Lakers News: Mitch Kupchak says Julius Randle is 'a man amongst boys'

16 hrs ago

Julius Randle's play over the first 36 games of the Los Angeles Lakers season has turned a lot of heads. The former seventh-overall pick has increased his shooting efficiency while continuing to rebound like a madman, while also demonstrating the ability to ably run a fast break and take advantage of teams in transition.

