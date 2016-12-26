Lakers Fans Care More About Clippers Rivalry Than Players, Coaches Purport To
The Los Angeles Lakers hadn't beaten the Clippers since October 2013, when D'Angelo Russell was a senior in high school. While that feels significant to the fans, the players appeared generally calm about it.
