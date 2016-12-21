Lakers F Julius Randle welcomes first...

Lakers F Julius Randle welcomes first child, will miss tonighta s game

Lakers forward Julius Randle and his fiancée, Kendra Shaw, welcomed the birth of their first child, a baby boy named Kyden, on Friday morning in Los Angeles. Kyden Randle weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 21 inches tall.

Chicago, IL

