Lakers boss Jeanie Buss approaches critical juncture of franchise's rebuild

Lakers president Jeanie Buss and brother Jim Buss are two key figures when it comes to the future of the franchise, and whether one will believe the other has the team headed in the right direction or whether he needs to be relieved of his duties. Rapper Snoop Dogg, left, looks on along with Lakers executive Jeanie Buss as they watch the Lakers face the Oklahoma City Thunder during a playoff game on May 18, 2012 at Staples Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.