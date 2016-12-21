Jazz wary of Lakers now that they're ...

Jazz wary of Lakers now that they're healthier

7 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Earlier this month when the Utah Jazz paid a visit to the Staples Center to take on the Los Angeles Lakers, the two teams were close in the Western Division standings with the Jazz at 12-9 and the Lakers at 10-12. Then the two teams went in opposite directions with the Jazz winning six of their next seven before dropping three straight, while the Lakers lost 10 of their next 11, before defeating the crosstown rival Clippers on Sunday night.

