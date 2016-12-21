How the Lakers turned into the Clippers and vice versa
The Lakers have been significant underdogs against the Clippers the last four seasons, going 1-15 and losing by an average of 16 points per game. The fortunes changed for both franchises when Chris Paul, left, was traded to the Clippers instead of the Lakers, who are rebuilding around Jordan Clarkson, right, and a young core.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Bella
|2,116
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|15 hr
|Sam
|82,711
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC