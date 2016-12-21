How the Lakers turned into the Clippe...

How the Lakers turned into the Clippers and vice versa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

The Lakers have been significant underdogs against the Clippers the last four seasons, going 1-15 and losing by an average of 16 points per game. The fortunes changed for both franchises when Chris Paul, left, was traded to the Clippers instead of the Lakers, who are rebuilding around Jordan Clarkson, right, and a young core.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) 1 hr Bella 2,116
lakers fans (Nov '07) 15 hr Sam 82,711
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Dec 18 Sam 4
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Oct '16 Sam 1,328
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Sep '16 sam 2
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Sep '16 sam 12,080
Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala... Aug '16 MagloireHunt 1
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC