Evan Fournier Injury: Magic Forward Out vs. Lakers with Bruised Heel
Orlando Magic swingman Evan Fournier suffered a bruised heel and will not play Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel . RotoWire, via CBSSports.com , believed that Fournier picked up the injury during Thursday night's loss to the New York Knicks.
