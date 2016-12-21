Anthony ejected in Atlanta for flagrant foul 2
Atlanta Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha and New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony confront each other after a technical foul is called on each of them during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta. Anthony was ejected from the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 25
|Bella
|2,116
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Dec 24
|Sam
|82,711
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC