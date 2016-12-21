Aldridge, Leonard guide Spurs past Bulls

LaMarcus Aldridge hit his first 11 shots from the floor on the way to a season-high 33 points in leading the San Antonio Spurs to a wild 119-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at the AT&T Center as part of the NBA's Christmas Day extravaganza. Kawhi Leonard added 25 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Spurs , who won for the first time on Christmas since 2008 and improved to 5-6 all time on the holiday.

