Aldridge, Leonard guide Spurs past Bulls
LaMarcus Aldridge hit his first 11 shots from the floor on the way to a season-high 33 points in leading the San Antonio Spurs to a wild 119-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at the AT&T Center as part of the NBA's Christmas Day extravaganza. Kawhi Leonard added 25 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Spurs , who won for the first time on Christmas since 2008 and improved to 5-6 all time on the holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|Bella
|2,116
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Sat
|Sam
|82,711
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC