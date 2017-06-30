Tom Thibodeau's shot at getting the e...

Tom Thibodeau's shot at getting the exec-coach hybrid right

The executive-coach hybrid experiment has yet to work out in the modern NBA. In theory, it's giving the guy who most intimately understands the franchise's roster the power to acquire precisely the talent he thinks he needs, but in reality, it's saddling one person with two discrete jobs, each of which require around-the-clock commitment.

