The Latest: Day 2: The $1 billion threshold in deals crossed

It took less than two full days for NBA teams to commit to spending more than $1 billion in new deals. The two dozen or so known deals so far - including Stephen Curry getting $201 million from Golden State and Blake Griffin getting about $175 million from the Los Angeles Clippers - add up to $1.034 billion in total value, according to figures confirmed to The Associated Press.

