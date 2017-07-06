The best of what's left of the NBA's free agents

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Most, if not all, of the big names in free agency have their deals locked up, with some of the highest-valued players moments away from inking new deals once the NBA's moratorium period ends. The Washington Wizards are expected to match the four-year, $106 million maximum offer sheet Otto Porter signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.