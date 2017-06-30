'Sir' and 'Rumi': Are these Beyonce and Jay-Z's twins' names?
'Sir' and 'Rumi': Are these BeyoncA© and Jay-Z's twins' names? Trademark filing documents show Beyonce and Jay-Z have called claims on unusual monikers. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tuT5oZ Beyonce and Jay Z at Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on April 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC