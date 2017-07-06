Serbian star Milos Teodosic brings playmaking, magic to Los Angeles Clippers The flashy guard has a chance to start alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tWoZf0 Adam Hanga of Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz in action against Milos Teodosic of CSKA Moscow during the Euroleague basketball match between CSKA Moscow and Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz in Moscow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.