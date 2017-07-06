Serbian star Milos Teodosic brings playmaking, magic to Los Angeles Clippers
Serbian star Milos Teodosic brings playmaking, magic to Los Angeles Clippers The flashy guard has a chance to start alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tWoZf0 Adam Hanga of Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz in action against Milos Teodosic of CSKA Moscow during the Euroleague basketball match between CSKA Moscow and Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz in Moscow.
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
