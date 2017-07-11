Jazz moving on from Hayward, but timing is 'problematic'

In this April 28, 2017, file photo, Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward arrives for Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Salt Lake City. Hayward has chosen to sign with the Boston Celtics and reunite with coach Brad Stevens, making the announcement Tuesday evening, July 4, on The Players' Tribune site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.