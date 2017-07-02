Clippers talk to small forwards Danilo Gallinari, Rudy Gay
Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari works against Pacers forward Paul George during a game in London on Jan. 12. The Clippers talked with free-agent small forwards Danilo Gallinari and Rudy Gay on Sunday in an attempt to get one of them to join the team, according to NBA executives who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Clippers envision a frontcourt of center DeAnde Jordan and Blake Griffin to go along with one of them at small forward, according to the executives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC