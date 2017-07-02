Clippers talk to small forwards Danil...

Clippers talk to small forwards Danilo Gallinari, Rudy Gay

Los Angeles Times

Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari works against Pacers forward Paul George during a game in London on Jan. 12. The Clippers talked with free-agent small forwards Danilo Gallinari and Rudy Gay on Sunday in an attempt to get one of them to join the team, according to NBA executives who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Clippers envision a frontcourt of center DeAnde Jordan and Blake Griffin to go along with one of them at small forward, according to the executives.

