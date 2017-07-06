Clippers Nab European Star Milos Teodosic On 2-Year Deal

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] SeaWorld Offers Military Families Free Admission Through 2017 SeaWorld San Diego is offering free admission to active-duty military, veterans, and their families through the end of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.