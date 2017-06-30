Clippers close to acquiring Danilo Ga...

Clippers close to acquiring Danilo Gallinari in three-team sign-and-trade deal with Nuggets, Hawks

21 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

When Chris Paul bolted for Houston, the general sentiment around the NBA was he slammed the franchise's championship window on his way out. But then the Clippers coaxed Blake Griffin to stay on a maximum contract, and on Monday night, the Clippers were close to another free agency win, finalizing a three-team sign-and-trade deal that would net Denver's leading scorer last season, forward Danilo Gallinari.

