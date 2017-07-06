Clippers Acquire Gallinari In Deal Involving Nuggets, Hawks

Prairie Dogs To Be Relocated To Former Nuclear Weapons Facility Around 300 prairie dogs will be relocated from an area in Longmont to the Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge. Tourists Must Find New Places To Stay After Peak 2 Fire Evacuations Tourists staying in the Peak 7 neighborhood near Breckenridge are putting their vacation plans on hold, 24 hours after they were evacuated for the Peak 2 Fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.